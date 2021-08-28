UAE to give tourist visas to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries

The UAE will begin accepting tourist visa applications for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus from all countries starting from August 30, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Applicants must have taken the full doses of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization.

“This decision applies to countries from which entry was previously prohibited, given that people take the mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport. Previous requirements remain valid for non-vaccinated groups,” WAM reported.

“It is possible to register vaccination certificates for travelers wishing to enjoy the advantages obtained by individuals who received the vaccine in the country, through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s platform and the Al Hosn application.”

The UAE had reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, 1,559 new recoveries and one death. This brings the country's tally up to 715,394 cases, 700,548 recoveries and 2,036 deaths.

According to the UAE government’s website, the rules of traveling to Dubai as of July 6 are as follows:

For Emirati nationals: A citizen of the UAE arriving at one of Dubai’s airports is exempt from the PCR test at the departure airport. However, he or she will be tested on arrival in Dubai.

For UAE residents, visitors and tourists: If a person is travelling from any destination including the Gulf countries, he or she must present a negative result of a PCR test at the departure airport. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours before travelling to Dubai.

The traveler will also be required to take another PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport if he or she is travelling from: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe.

