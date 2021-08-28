US reports world’s first deer infected with COVID-19

The US confirmed finding the world’s first deer infected with coronavirus in Ohio, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

The wild white-tailed deer is the first confirmed with COVID-19 worldwide, “although earlier studies have shown both that deer can be experimentally infected with the virus and that some wild deer had antibodies to the virus,” the department said in a statement.

“There were no reports of any deer showing clinical signs of infection.”

There have been cases of COVID-19 in animals worldwide, including dogs, cats, ferrets, tigers, lions, snow leopards, otters, gorillas and minks.

Most animal infections were reported in species that had close contact with a person with COVID-19, according to the USDA.

