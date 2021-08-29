.
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi on Sunday said people who took two Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine,” ADMO said in a tweet.

“A grace period until 20 September 2021 has been granted to allow those vaccinated to maintain green status on Alhosn app until they receive a booster dose,” ADMO added.

After September 20, they will no longer be eligible for ‘green status’ on the Alhosn COVID-19 tracking app to enter public places that only admit fully vaccinated people.

Last week, it was reported that children, senior citizens, and residents can take a COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses without the need for appointments at all vaccination centers run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

