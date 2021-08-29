Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi on Sunday said people who took two Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine,” ADMO said in a tweet.

“A grace period until 20 September 2021 has been granted to allow those vaccinated to maintain green status on Alhosn app until they receive a booster dose,” ADMO added.

After September 20, they will no longer be eligible for ‘green status’ on the Alhosn COVID-19 tracking app to enter public places that only admit fully vaccinated people.

Last week, it was reported that children, senior citizens, and residents can take a COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses without the need for appointments at all vaccination centers run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

