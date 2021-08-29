Abu Dhabi to resume cruise ship tourism under COVID-19 restrictions

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi will resume cruise ship tourism “under strict [COVID-19] precautionary measures” starting September 1, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported Sunday.

“Cruise tourism will return to Abu Dhabi from 1 September, with ships arriving at Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Island, under strict precautionary measures to protect the health of passengers and crew,” ADMO said in a tweet.

A video by Abu Dhabi Ports shared by the media office said that in 2019, around 500,000 cruise visitors arrived at Abu Dhabi’s ports, adding that a total of 192 cruise vessels made calls in Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi’s first and only dedicated cruise beach stopover is the desert island wildlife reserve of Sir Bani Yas,” according to Abu Dhabi Ports.

In June, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced the resumption of cruise liners on September 1 after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic

“We are delighted to welcome all cruise liners back to Abu Dhabi after a challenging year,” Ali al-Shaiba, the Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, said.

“This comes as part of the efforts to enliven the Emirate’s tourism sector after the impressive results we have achieved in combatting the spread of the [COVID-19] pandemic, and yet another step towards strengthening the UAE capital’s position as a world-class hub for maritime tourism,” he added.

