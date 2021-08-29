Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results

Police in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh arrested Sunday four residents who forged PCR test certificates, according to a media spokesperson.

“The media spokesman for the Riyadh police, Major Khaled al-Kraidis, stated that the security authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, were able to arrest four residents of Bangladeshi nationality, including a woman, who committed the crime of forging the PCR certificate for examining the coronavirus (COVID-19). They were arrested in a residential unit in one of Riyadh’s neighborhoods, and false reports and tools used in the forgery process were seized in their possession,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier last month, Saudi Arabia arrested more than 120 people suspected of supplying or procuring fraudulent coronavirus vaccine and test certificates right before the annual Hajj pilgrimage. At the time, the state-run SPA news agency said nine health ministry officials are among the accused, who have all pleaded guilty.

