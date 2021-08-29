.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results

  • Font
Health workers perform nose swab tests during a drive through coronavirus test campaign held in Diriyah hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 7, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh arrested Sunday four residents who forged PCR test certificates, according to a media spokesperson.

“The media spokesman for the Riyadh police, Major Khaled al-Kraidis, stated that the security authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, were able to arrest four residents of Bangladeshi nationality, including a woman, who committed the crime of forging the PCR certificate for examining the coronavirus (COVID-19). They were arrested in a residential unit in one of Riyadh’s neighborhoods, and false reports and tools used in the forgery process were seized in their possession,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Earlier last month, Saudi Arabia arrested more than 120 people suspected of supplying or procuring fraudulent coronavirus vaccine and test certificates right before the annual Hajj pilgrimage. At the time, the state-run SPA news agency said nine health ministry officials are among the accused, who have all pleaded guilty.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
UAE to give tourist visas to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries UAE to give tourist visas to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries
US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban
Taliban claim to enter resistance stronghold Panjshir, Massoud supporters deny Taliban claim to enter resistance stronghold Panjshir, Massoud supporters deny
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More