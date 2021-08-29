.
Saudi Arabia moving in right direction amid decline in COVID-19 cases: Spokesperson

Saudi Minitry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad al-Abdulaali speaks during a press conference. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a trend in the curve in positive directions regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 amid a decrease in cases, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health spokesperson.

“The curve of confirmed and critical cases is witnessing a positive trend, and the decline in the percentages to the level of 85 percent is promising,” Dr. Muhammad al-Abdulaali said on Sunday during a press conference on the latest COVID-19 developments in Saudi Arabia.

“With regard to the pandemic indicators, as you can notice, thank God, the confirmed cases of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are witnessing a trend in the curve in very positive directions. We ask God that these positive trends continue, so that we will be in better health and safety,” al-Abdulaali said.

During the press conference to discuss the developments of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, al-Abdulaali announced that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given so far has exceeded 36 million doses.

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the registration of 208 new cases, six deaths, and 393 cases of those who have recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health added that the total number of cases of infected people in the Kingdom has reached 54,404 cases so far, and the total number of people recovered has reached 532,126 cases, while the total deaths have reached 8,532 deaths.

