Unvaccinated, unmasked US teacher infects 12 students with COVID-19: CDC

An unvaccinated US teacher who was often unmasked in class had infected 12 students and several parents with COVID-19 in California, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Friday.

According to the CDC, on May 25, 2021, the Marin County Department of Public Health was notified by an elementary school that an unvaccinated teacher had reported receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

“The teacher reported becoming symptomatic on May 19 but continued to work for two days before receiving a test on May 21,” the report said, adding that during this time, the teacher “read aloud unmasked to the class despite school requirements to mask while indoors.”

A few days later, additional cases of COVID-19 were reported among other staff members, students, parents, and siblings connected to the elementary school. Eight cases were in parents and siblings of the students.

The CDC emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that risk of transmission remains elevated among unvaccinated persons in schools without strict adherence to prevention strategies.

“In addition to vaccination for eligible persons, strict adherence to nonpharmaceutical prevention strategies, including masking, routine testing, facility ventilation, and staying home when symptomatic, are important to ensure safe in-person learning in schools,” the CDC report added.

