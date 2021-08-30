Free COVID-19 testing available for Abu Dhabi school students throughout emirate

UAE capital Abu Dhabi has announced that COVID-19 PCR nasal swab tests will be free for all students at selected SEHA facilities and screening centers across the UAE, according to an official announcement.

“The initiative aims to implement the country leadership’s ambition to deliver a safe return to school roll-out. SEHA COVID-19 screening centers are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointment, will be allowed for students only,” state-run WAM news agency said.

Students and staff in Abu Dhabi private and charter schools are required to get a PCR test prior to returning to in-person learning, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Wednesday.

All those returning to schools, including those who have been fully vaccinated, people of determination, administration staff and contractors, must present a negative PCR test result taken within 14 days of the first day of school, ADEK said in a statement.

Students will also be required to “maintain a 14-day valid PCR test result during their first month” of the school year.

