Higher European COVID-19 transmission rates ‘deeply worrying’: WHO

An increase in COVID-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks combined with low levels of vaccination in some countries are “deeply worrying”, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

He said that in past six weeks, vaccination uptake in the region has slowed down.

Several countries in Europe are starting to observe an increased burden on hospitals and more deaths, he added.

Kluge said the three fundamental elements needed are increasing vaccine production, sharing vaccine doses equitably, and driving vaccine acceptance and demand.

WHO also said it feared that 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths will take place in Europe by December 1.

Read more:

Around 160,000 protest across France against COVID-19 rules

EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources

COVID-19 Delta variant poses twice the risk of hospitalization as Alpha, study finds