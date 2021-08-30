.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New Zealand’s Auckland to stay in lockdown for two more weeks

  • Font
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wellington, New Zealand, February 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wellington, New Zealand, February 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

New Zealand’s Auckland to stay in lockdown for two more weeks

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will stay under an alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Addressing a news conference, Ardern said restrictions in Northland - a region on the northern-most tip of the country bordering Auckland - will be eased to alert level 3, effective midnight on Thursday, from level 4.

Ardern garnered global praise for stamping out COVID-19 in New Zealand last year and the country was virus-free since February. But an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus last week while few people have been vaccinated has called into question the approach of snap lockdowns and border restrictions that have curtailed the economy.

Read more:

New Zealand PM Arden’s COVID-19 strategy criticized as lockdown extended

New Zealand queries coronavirus approach as Delta outbreak grows

New Zealand PM Ardern extends nationwide COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Texas man Caleb Wallace who worked against COVID-19 measures dies from virus Texas man Caleb Wallace who worked against COVID-19 measures dies from virus
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More