UAE records 993 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 993 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

In total, 717,374 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the UAE, as well as 2,039 deaths.

An additional 1,501 people also recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 703,603.

UAE capital Abu Dhabi announced on Sunday that people who took both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster shot in order to enter public places.

The emirate, which has enforced stricter COVID-19 protocols than the rest of the country during the pandemic, also announced Sunday that it would resume cruise ship tourism “under strict [COVID-19] precautionary measures” starting September 1.

