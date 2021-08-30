.
.
.
.
UAE records 993 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Sunrise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (AP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 993 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

In total, 717,374 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the UAE, as well as 2,039 deaths.

An additional 1,501 people also recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 703,603.

UAE capital Abu Dhabi announced on Sunday that people who took both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster shot in order to enter public places.

The emirate, which has enforced stricter COVID-19 protocols than the rest of the country during the pandemic, also announced Sunday that it would resume cruise ship tourism “under strict [COVID-19] precautionary measures” starting September 1.

Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Abu Dhabi to resume cruise ship tourism under COVID-19 restrictions

Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 PCR test for private, charter school students, staff

