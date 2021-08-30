.
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours

People register for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP)
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

All medical establishments across the United Arab Emirates will price their PCR tests at AED 50 ($13.61) while all centers and labs being told they are obliged to issue results within 24 hours, according to an official announcement.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a reduction in the price of PCR tests in all national medical establishments to AED50 while obliging all centers and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours,” state-run WAM news agency stated on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement added.

The reduction in prices will come into force starting August 31.

