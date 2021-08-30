US delivers first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to war-torn Yemen

The US announced Monday the delivery of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen as part of its pledge to send 500,000 jabs to the war-torn country.

According to a statement from the State Department, the first batch of Johnson & Johnson doses arrived on Sunday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Only one dose of the J&J vaccine is required to be fully vaccinated as opposed to the other two US-made vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

“The United States is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Republic of Yemen Government, international assistance partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for vaccine distribution,” the State Department said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US has provided more than $108 million in direct emergency response efforts. This aid comes as part of the more than $3.6 billion in humanitarian assistance to Yemen since the war over six years ago.

“Diseases know no borders. The United States is committed to partnering with Yemen to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks,” Monday’s statement read.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking praised Washington’s efforts to mitigate the crisis in Yemen.

The United States is proud to deliver the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to the people of #Yemen through #COVAX. #USEnvoyYemen Lenderking pic.twitter.com/E3rXnoMmp0 — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) August 30, 2021

“As President Biden has said, the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home,” Lenderking said.