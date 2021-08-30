.
Woman dies in New Zealand after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

New Zealand reported on Monday that a woman had died following her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

An independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement.

The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said.

