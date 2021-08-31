Oman bans entry for all unvaccinated travelers due to COVID-19

Oman said on Tuesday only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel to the sultanate in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Omani state news agency said the decision would be applied to all countries without exception.

On August 19, authorities in Oman said they would be easing a curfew imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 by reopening public buildings, malls and restaurants and resuming public events.

Shops have been closed and commercial activities shuttered between 8:00 pm and 4:00 am since May.

They will reopen on August 21 but then be restricted again between those hours from Sept 1 to people who have been doubly vaccinated against the virus, a government committee tasked with coordinating efforts against the pandemic said on Twitter.

The committee did not give an explanation for the two-stage process.

Oman also requires travelers to follow a seven-day quarantine requirement.

Read more:

Oman lifts COVID-19 related ban on commercial activities

Oman extends nightly COVID-19 lockdown