UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday updated its ‘green list’ of countries from where individuals can directly enter the United Arab Emirates’ capital without the need to quarantine, according to the emirate’s media office.

The updated list will be effective from September 1 onwards, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced in a tweet.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The updated “Green List” of countries and territories includes the following: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday said people who took two Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, according to the media office.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine,” ADMO said.

The UAE on Monday recorded 993 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

Read more:

Free COVID-19 testing available for Abu Dhabi school students throughout emirate

UAE records 993 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine