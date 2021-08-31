.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries

  • Font
The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, visit Abu Dhabi during their three day visit of the country. (AP)
Skyline of Abu Dhabi, UAE. (AP)
Coronavirus

UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday updated its ‘green list’ of countries from where individuals can directly enter the United Arab Emirates’ capital without the need to quarantine, according to the emirate’s media office.

The updated list will be effective from September 1 onwards, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced in a tweet.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The updated “Green List” of countries and territories includes the following: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday said people who took two Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, according to the media office.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine,” ADMO said.

The UAE on Monday recorded 993 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

Read more:

Free COVID-19 testing available for Abu Dhabi school students throughout emirate

UAE records 993 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
US judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient on ventilator with ivermectin US judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient on ventilator with ivermectin
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More