Dubai to offer third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to immune-compromised people

A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a nurse at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (File photo: AFP)
A health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a nurse at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (File photo: AFP)

Dubai will begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems, the Dubai Health Authority said on Wednesday.

The individual must be above the age of 12 and fit one of the following criteria to be eligible for the third shot.

The criteria are: People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems, individuals who have an active tumor and hematologic malignancy or have recently received treatment for the same, and recipients of a solid organ transplant or patients who have undergone Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Furthermore, the third shot is available to: people who suffer from a severe case of primary immunodeficiency, patients with advanced or untreated HIV, patients undergoing active treatment with agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The DHA said the move is aimed at boosting immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19.

The authority added that in some cases, even patients suffering from immune-related diseases might not need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients need to first consult with physicians in a government or private hospital in Dubai in order to get their case assessed.

If a third dose must be administered, their physicians will book the appointment for them in the same hospital.

