Former CIA officer, COVID-19 conspiracy theorist dies after virus battle

  • Font
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 07, 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Hospitals in New York City, which has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus, are facing shortages of beds, ventilators and protective equipment for medical staff. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area in Brooklyn, York City. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Former CIA officer, COVID-19 conspiracy theorist dies after virus battle

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer and a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist from the US, died after contracting the coronavirus, according to media reports.

Steele died in a hospital after battling the virus for almost a month, The Independent said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

He was hospitalized after having coronavirus symptoms, although he continued to call the virus a hoax even after he was infected. He also refused to get vaccinated.

In a blog post, the former CIA officer said he will not take the COVID-19 vaccination even though he tested positive. “The bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” he said.

The Independent reported that earlier this week, his friend, fellow conspiracy theorist Mark Tassi, confirmed his death. Tassi said Steele’s health deteriorated after he was hospitalized, alleging the hospital played a role in his death.

