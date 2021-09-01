Former CIA officer, COVID-19 conspiracy theorist dies after virus battle

Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer and a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist from the US, died after contracting the coronavirus, according to media reports.

Steele died in a hospital after battling the virus for almost a month, The Independent said.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

He was hospitalized after having coronavirus symptoms, although he continued to call the virus a hoax even after he was infected. He also refused to get vaccinated.

In a blog post, the former CIA officer said he will not take the COVID-19 vaccination even though he tested positive. “The bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” he said.

The Independent reported that earlier this week, his friend, fellow conspiracy theorist Mark Tassi, confirmed his death. Tassi said Steele’s health deteriorated after he was hospitalized, alleging the hospital played a role in his death.

Read more:

Oxygen supply shortages hit parts of US amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Myocarditis risk higher for COVID-19 than for vaccines: US Study

San Antonio Zoo in US will begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19