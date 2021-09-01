Portugal drops COVID-19 quarantine for UK, Brazil visitors

Travelers from the United Kingdom and Brazil will no longer have to quarantine when visiting Portugal as of Wednesday, the Portuguese government said.

“Passengers on flights from Brazil and the United Kingdom will no longer be subject to a period of isolation,” an interior ministry statement read, with Brazil also added to a list of countries, including EU states, the UK and the United States, where trips classed as non-essential are authorized in both directions.

Arrivals will still have to present either a health pass or a negative test for the novel coronavirus.

For non-listed countries only trips deemed essential for professional, health or family reasons are allowed.

Portugal has fully vaccinated three-quarters of its population and vaccine program coordinator Henrique Gouveia e Melo said the figure should rise to 85 percent by the end of September.

With that target due to be reached ahead of schedule, the government expects to be able to pare back some COVID-related restrictions, such as the number of people allowed into restaurants and other public venues including sports arenas.

