.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

San Antonio Zoo in US will begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19

  • Font
San Antonio Zoo’s lions and tigers. (San Antonio Zoo)
The first zoo animals to receive the vaccine will be the African lions, Sumatran tigers, white-cheeked gibbons, and Francois langur. (San Antonio Zoo)
Coronavirus

San Antonio Zoo in US will begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A zoo in the US state of Texas is set to vaccinate its animals against COVID-19, according to a press release.

The San Antonio Zoo’s lions and tigers will be among the first animals to get their coronavirus vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“The first zoo animals to receive the vaccine will be the African lions, Sumatran tigers, white-cheeked gibbons, and Francois langur,” the press release said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is uniquely made for animals and donated by the animal health company, Zoetis.

Zoetis, an American drug company that produces medicine and vaccinations for pets and animals, is donating its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

“Experimental use is being authorized by the US Department of Agriculture and the Texas state veterinarian. Although the zoo’s first vaccine recipients will be large cats and primates, more species are due to receive the vaccine as it becomes available,” the press release by the San Antonio Zoo said.

“We are very excited to be one of the initial zoos in the country to obtain and administer the Zoetis vaccine,” the release added.

According to Zoetis, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for animals has been authorized for experimental use on a case-by-case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the appropriate state veterinarians.

“The vaccine deployment to dozens of zoos follows Zoetis’ response in January to a request from the San Diego Zoo following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park,” Zoetis said, adding that it will be donating more than 11,000 doses of its experimental vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of animals in nearly 70 zoos.

Read more:

UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies

UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals

Coronavirus: UAE uses K9 sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 patients

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification
US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More