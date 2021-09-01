.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 185 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 544,634, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose to 8,552.

The number of recoveries rose by 301 to 533,151, the health ministry added.

There are 2,931 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 867 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has administed over 37 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The country began allowing domestic flights to operate at full capacity on Wednesday instead of limiting the number of available seats as a COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

Flights in the Kingdom resumed in May, but GACA had said at the time that all middle seats must remain empty to maintain social distancing measures between passengers.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia allows domestic flights to operate at full capacity

Saudi Arabia moving in right direction amid decline in COVID-19 cases: Spokesperson

Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1

