Saudi Arabia reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 185 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 544,634, according to the Ministry of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose to 8,552.

The number of recoveries rose by 301 to 533,151, the health ministry added.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (185) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (301) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (533,151) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/X1uNriqAJ2 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 1, 2021

There are 2,931 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 867 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has administed over 37 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The country began allowing domestic flights to operate at full capacity on Wednesday instead of limiting the number of available seats as a COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

Flights in the Kingdom resumed in May, but GACA had said at the time that all middle seats must remain empty to maintain social distancing measures between passengers.

