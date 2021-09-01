UAE recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all eligible nationals, residents

The United Arab Emirates recommends all eligible individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Wednesday.

NCEMA said the booster shots aim to strengthen immunity, which in turn decreases the number of positive COVID-19 cases, according to a statement.

The booster shot is “an additional [COVID-19 vaccine] dose given after receiving the primary doses of vaccine. The shot re-exposes the body to antigens which strengthens immunity to a level that allows it to recognize the virus and fight it off,” according to the statement.

“We recommend the booster shot to all eligible individuals,” NCEMA added

Earlier this week, the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi said people who took two Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine,” ADMO said in a tweet.

