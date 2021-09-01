.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all eligible nationals, residents

  • Font
An advertisement placard informs the public of the location of a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, UAE. (AFP)
An advertisement placard informs the public of the location of a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, UAE. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all eligible nationals, residents

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recommends all eligible individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Wednesday.

NCEMA said the booster shots aim to strengthen immunity, which in turn decreases the number of positive COVID-19 cases, according to a statement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The booster shot is “an additional [COVID-19 vaccine] dose given after receiving the primary doses of vaccine. The shot re-exposes the body to antigens which strengthens immunity to a level that allows it to recognize the virus and fight it off,” according to the statement.

“We recommend the booster shot to all eligible individuals,” NCEMA added

Earlier this week, the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi said people who took two Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine,” ADMO said in a tweet.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Dubai requires residents traveling from 10 countries to get GDRFA or ICA approval Dubai requires residents traveling from 10 countries to get GDRFA or ICA approval
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More