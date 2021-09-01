UAE reports 985 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 985 new COVID-19 infections, 1,526 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities conducted 259,569 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers.

The UAE’s coronavirus cases have decreased significantly. NCEMA reported a 62 percent decrease in the country’s COVID-19 infection rate since January 2021 on Tuesday.

“We witnessed a big decrease in the percentage of infections. Where the total infection rate of August in comparison with January decreased by 62 percent,” NCEMA stated.

The body attributed the country’s success in decreasing the infection rate to the “readiness of the health systems and its fast response in dealing with infections to protect everyone from the spread of the virus.” The country’s “wide testing strategy” which aided “the treatment efforts of both critical and non-critical cases.”

NCEMA also said that this decrease was in part due to the “safe vaccinations” which have been provided to everyone whilst also allocating the right vaccine to their specific age group based on efficiency.

The country has so far administered more than 18 million vaccine doses.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 2,043, total recoveries to 706,644 and total diagnosed cases to 719,355.

There are now 10,668 active cases in the UAE.

