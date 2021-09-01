UAE sees 62 pct decrease in COVID-19 infections since January 2021

COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates have decreased at a rate of 62 percent since January 2021, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

“We witnessed a big decrease in the percentage of infections. Where the total infection rate of August in comparison with January decreased by 62 percent,” NCEMA stated.

The body attributed the country’s success in decreasing the infection rate to the “readiness of the health systems and its fast response in dealing with infections to protect everyone from the spread of the virus.” The country’s “wide testing strategy” which aided “the treatment efforts of both critical and non-critical cases.”

NCEMA also said that this decrease was in part due to the “safe vaccinations” which have been provided to everyone whilst also allocating the right vaccine to their specific age group based on efficiency.

Health Sector: Between January and August 2021, we witnessed a big decrease in the percentage of infections. Where the total infection rate of August decreased by 62% in comparison with January. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/qCIfoY8S9Z — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 31, 2021

The prices of PCR tests have now been reduced across all emirates to around $14 (AED 50) and free testing has been rolled out for school students in Abu Dhabi.

UAE’s diagnosed infections dropped significantly towards the end of August, recording three-digit figures. On Tuesday, the country reported 993 new coronavirus cases and one death in a 24 hour period.

