.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE sees 62 pct decrease in COVID-19 infections since January 2021

  • Font
Medical staff members wearing protective gear work at a section for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2021. Picture taken March 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Medical staff members wearing protective gear work at a section for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2021. Picture taken March 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE sees 62 pct decrease in COVID-19 infections since January 2021

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates have decreased at a rate of 62 percent since January 2021, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We witnessed a big decrease in the percentage of infections. Where the total infection rate of August in comparison with January decreased by 62 percent,” NCEMA stated.

The body attributed the country’s success in decreasing the infection rate to the “readiness of the health systems and its fast response in dealing with infections to protect everyone from the spread of the virus.” The country’s “wide testing strategy” which aided “the treatment efforts of both critical and non-critical cases.”

People register for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP)
People register for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP)

NCEMA also said that this decrease was in part due to the “safe vaccinations” which have been provided to everyone whilst also allocating the right vaccine to their specific age group based on efficiency.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The prices of PCR tests have now been reduced across all emirates to around $14 (AED 50) and free testing has been rolled out for school students in Abu Dhabi.

UAE’s diagnosed infections dropped significantly towards the end of August, recording three-digit figures. On Tuesday, the country reported 993 new coronavirus cases and one death in a 24 hour period.

Read more:

UAE president approves decree governing accountability of ministers, senior officials

Dubai requires residents traveling from 10 countries to get GDRFA or ICA approval

UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Dubai requires residents traveling from 10 countries to get GDRFA or ICA approval Dubai requires residents traveling from 10 countries to get GDRFA or ICA approval
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More