Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5

Helicopter point of view of Abu Dhabi skyline with surrounding area. (EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER via iStock)
Helicopter point of view of Abu Dhabi skyline with surrounding area. (iStock)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Vaccinated travelers arriving in Abu Dhabi will no longer need to quarantine starting from September 5, the official Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Thursday, but tourists must have their coronavirus vaccination certificate verified.

“Before traveling, vaccinated tourists must verify their vaccination certificate via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website or app,” the media office said in a Twitter thread.

The latest announcement includes travelers arriving from all international destinations, however, a negative PCR test result taken no longer than 48 hours prior to boarding must also be presented.

Passengers will also be required to take another PCR test upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, the media office added in its announcement.

Tourists over the age of 16 are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they have received “all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as approved by the World Health Organization and who are aged 16 years and above.”

Travelers from Abu Dhabi ‘green list’ destinations

All vaccinated travelers, including citizens, residents and visitors, who arrive from a green list country will be required to take a PCR test on day six, if they are staying in Abu Dhabi, but they will not be required to quarantine.

Travelers arriving from countries not on ‘green list’

Those arriving from countries not on the Abu Dhabi green list must take two additional PCR tests, on days four and eight, but they will also no longer be required to quarantine.

UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries Coronavirus Coronavirus UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 green list of countries

Abu Dhabi rules for unvaccinated travelers

All unvaccinated travelers coming from green list countries, including those exempt from taking a COVID vaccine, will be required to take PCR tests on days six and nine, but they are exempt from having to quarantine.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated travelers arriving from all other destinations will have to quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

