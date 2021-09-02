.
.
.
.
Abu Dhabi schools will provide COVID-19 PCR tests on campus for students and teachers

Yellow school bus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (iStock)
Coronavirus

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, is enabling Abu Dhabi schools to provide COVID-19 PCR testing on campus to protect the school community, support education continuity, and alleviate pressure on parents, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

From 7 September, trained health professionals will conduct on-campus nasal and saliva PCR tests to more easily enable students, educators, and school staff to meet routine testing requirements, as well as to test those with symptoms.

Students and staff in Abu Dhabi private and charter schools are required to get a PCR test before returning to in-person learning.

All those returning to schools, including those who have been fully vaccinated, people of determination, administration staff, and contractors, must present a negative PCR test result taken within 14 days of the first day of school, ADEK said in a statement.

Students will also be required to “maintain a 14-day valid PCR test result during their first month” of the school year.

Those under 12, or students of determination can get a free test at any private or public testing center in the emirate.

