.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE reports 975 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities

  • Font
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in al-Khawaneej district inDubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 975 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 975 new COVID-19 infections, 1,511 recoveries and no COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) conducted 250,240 tests to determine Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

There were 1,511 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 708,155, according to the Health Ministry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE’s coronavirus cases have decreased significantly. NCEMA reported a 62 percent decrease in the country’s COVID-19 infection rate since January 2021 on Tuesday.

Read more: Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More