UAE reports 975 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 975 new COVID-19 infections, 1,511 recoveries and no COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) conducted 250,240 tests to determine Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers.

There were 1,511 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 708,155, according to the Health Ministry.

The UAE’s coronavirus cases have decreased significantly. NCEMA reported a 62 percent decrease in the country’s COVID-19 infection rate since January 2021 on Tuesday.

