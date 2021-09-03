‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort

A woman who officials say used a fake COVID-19 vaccine passport to get out of a 10-day quarantine while apparently holidaying in Hawaii has been arrested on suspicion of carrying falsified vaccine documents, Hawaiian broadcaster KHON reported.

Chloe Mrozak, a resident of the state of Illinois, presented the card on which the vaccine was spelt “Maderna” instead of “Moderna” to a staff member at Honolulu airport.

An administrator flagged the potentially fraudulent card on August 23.

The misspelling was “one indication, as well as other things,” that airport staff found suspicious, special agent William Lau of the Department of the Attorney General told KHON.

Mrozak suggested that she received her vaccine in the state of Delaware, but when investigators contacted Delaware officials, no record of her name was found.

Investigators managed to track Mrozak down and arrested her while she was at an airport counter attempting to head home to the mainland.

“It was a joint effort that we were able to locate her, and found out when she was leaving even though she was evasive about her lodging location,” Lau told KHON.

Her bail was set at $2,000, which she was reportedly unable to pay.

