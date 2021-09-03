African nations set to miss ‘crucial’ COVID-19 vaccine goal, warns WHO

Most African countries are set to miss the “crucial” goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable ten percent of their populations against COVID-19 by the end of the month, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday.

Forty-two of Africa’s 54 nations, nearly 80 percent, are set to miss the target unless the current pace of vaccine deliveries and vaccinations increases, the WHO’s Africa office warned.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Vaccine hoarding has held Africa back and we urgently need more vaccines,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“As more doses arrive, African countries must zero in and drive forward precise plans to rapidly vaccinate the millions of people that still face a grave threat from COVID-19,” she added.

According to the WHO the supply of coronavirus vaccine to Africa has been improving with almost 21 million doses arriving in August, via the international Covax distribution system.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This equalled the tally for the previous four months combined.

“Africa is set to miss the urgent global goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable 10 percent of every country’s population against COVID-19 by the end of September,” the WHO warned.

But with more vaccines expected from Covax and the African Union by the end of September, the target remains possible, it added.

On top of that, 26 countries have used less than half of the coronavirus vaccine doses they already have.

Experts worry that reluctance to take the vaccine, stemming from public skepticism over foreign-procured jabs and fear of side effects, may prolong the pandemic in Africa, a continent of nearly 1.3 billion people.

The WHO said that COVID-19 case numbers have been declining slightly in Africa “but remain stubbornly high.”

Nine African nations, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, have already reached the WHO’s 10 percent vaccination goal.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia now has the world’s toughest COVID-19 vaccine rules

WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin

WHO: COVID-19 vaccination triples in Africa but still low