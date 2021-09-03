.
Saudi Arabia records 174 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths in 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The majority of the new cases (55) were detected in Riyadh, while Mecca had the second-highest with 31 and the Eastern Province had the third-highest with 19.

A total of 544,985 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Kingdom’s death toll has now reached 8,565.

Meanwhile, there were 202 recoveries from COVID-19.

