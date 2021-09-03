.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, one death

  • Font
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a man at a mobile vaccine unit of the Hope Consortium which partnered with Via Medical International Healthcare in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 1, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a man at a mobile vaccine unit of the Hope Consortium which partnered with Via Medical International Healthcare in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, one death

N. P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 978new COVID-19 infections, 1,504 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday.

As per the latest figures, the total number of recorded cases in the UAE rose to 721,308 and the deaths in the country to 2,044.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

MoHAP also noted that the total number of recoveries have touched 709,659.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ministry conducted 299,936 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.



In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

COVID-19 PCR tests on campus for students, teachers

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, is enabling Abu Dhabi schools to provide COVID-19 PCR testing on campus to protect the school community, support education continuity, and alleviate pressure on parents, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

From September 7, trained health professionals will conduct on-campus nasal and saliva PCR tests to more easily enable students, educators, and school staff to meet routine testing requirements, as well as to test those with symptoms.

Read more: Watch: Inside the UAE’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics hub

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Taliban and Afghan resistance forces claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting Taliban and Afghan resistance forces claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More