UAE reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, one death

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 978new COVID-19 infections, 1,504 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday.

As per the latest figures, the total number of recorded cases in the UAE rose to 721,308 and the deaths in the country to 2,044.

MoHAP also noted that the total number of recoveries have touched 709,659.



The Ministry conducted 299,936 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.





In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

COVID-19 PCR tests on campus for students, teachers

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, is enabling Abu Dhabi schools to provide COVID-19 PCR testing on campus to protect the school community, support education continuity, and alleviate pressure on parents, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

From September 7, trained health professionals will conduct on-campus nasal and saliva PCR tests to more easily enable students, educators, and school staff to meet routine testing requirements, as well as to test those with symptoms.

