France may ease COVID-19 health pass restrictions in large shopping malls: Minister

France could ease health pass restrictions that are hurting the activity of large shopping malls if the COVID-19 epidemic situation keeps improving, Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The health situation is improving. If this is confirmed, we will be able to ease the rules,” Borne told France Inter radio, adding that this could be decided “in the coming days”.

Advertisement

French retail group Auchan has said that the introduction in France in early August of a health pass that customers must show in shopping malls with a surface area of more than 20,000 square meters hit its business at the start of the third quarter.



France, where the daily average COVID-19 contagion rate has slowed, is battling a fourth wave of the pandemic, and the government aims to administer a third vaccine shot to some 18 million people by early 2022, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

Read more:

France’s Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

UK panel against giving COVID-19 jabs to healthy young teens

Saudi Arabia now has the world’s toughest COVID-19 vaccine rules