A discount sale sign is seen on a storefront window on the first day of winter sales at the Beaugrenelle shopping mall in Paris, France, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A discount sale sign is seen on a storefront window on the first day of winter sales at the Beaugrenelle shopping mall in Paris, France, January 20, 2021. (Reuters)
France may ease COVID-19 health pass restrictions in large shopping malls: Minister

Reuters, Paris 

France could ease health pass restrictions that are hurting the activity of large shopping malls if the COVID-19 epidemic situation keeps improving, Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Saturday.

“The health situation is improving. If this is confirmed, we will be able to ease the rules,” Borne told France Inter radio, adding that this could be decided “in the coming days”.

French retail group Auchan has said that the introduction in France in early August of a health pass that customers must show in shopping malls with a surface area of more than 20,000 square meters hit its business at the start of the third quarter.

France, where the daily average COVID-19 contagion rate has slowed, is battling a fourth wave of the pandemic, and the government aims to administer a third vaccine shot to some 18 million people by early 2022, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

