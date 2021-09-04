.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia records 138 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 138 COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The majority (43) of the new cases were detected in the capital Riyadh, while 25 were detected in Mecca, and 14 in the Eastern Province.

Meanwhile, there were 211 cases of people recovering from COVID-19.

The Kingdom’s death toll has now reached 8,572, while 545,123 people have been infected with COVID-19 overall.

