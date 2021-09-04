UAE records 984 new COVID-19 infections, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 984 new COVID-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries and one virus-related death in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

Health authorities conducted 335,439 coronavirus tests to determine Saturday’s numbers.

The UAE’s coronavirus death toll mounted to 2,045. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 722,292 and total recoveries to 711,134.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases currently sit at 9,113.

The Ministry of Health conducts 335,439 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 984 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,475 recoveries and 1 death case due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/XniP8yrWx3 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 4, 2021

Over 18.3 million vaccine doses have already been administered, with the majority of the country already vaccinated with at least two shots. This number is expected to rise soon as the country’s booster shots rollout begins to gain ground.

