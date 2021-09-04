.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE records 984 new COVID-19 infections, one death in 24 hours

  • Font
A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
Coronavirus

UAE records 984 new COVID-19 infections, one death in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 984 new COVID-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries and one virus-related death in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 335,439 coronavirus tests to determine Saturday’s numbers.

The UAE’s coronavirus death toll mounted to 2,045. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 722,292 and total recoveries to 711,134.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases currently sit at 9,113.

Over 18.3 million vaccine doses have already been administered, with the majority of the country already vaccinated with at least two shots. This number is expected to rise soon as the country’s booster shots rollout begins to gain ground.

Read more:

Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contain COVID-fighting antibodies, study finds

Watch: Inside the UAE’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics hub

UAE reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, one death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students
Senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies of ‘illness’: IRNA Senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies of ‘illness’: IRNA
More burqas being sold in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover More burqas being sold in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More