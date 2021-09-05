Alaska Airlines in US offering $200 to employees vaccinated against COVID-19

US-based Alaska Airlines said it will give a $200 reward to its employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a press release.

“Throughout the pandemic, the safety of our employees and guests has always come first, and we are committed to protecting our fellow employees, guests and loved ones from the impacts of the COVID-19 virus,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it believes having as many people as possible vaccinated is the “best path for protection against COVID-19,” adding that they strongly encourage their employees to be vaccinated against the virus.

“As of today, 75 percent of Alaska and Horizon employees who have shared their vaccination status are vaccinated,” the statement read.

“This is good progress, but we have more work to do,” the airline added.

Alaska Airlines will implement a testing protocol for unvaccinated employees and will require all unvaccinated employees to participate in a vaccine education program.

The airline said in the press release that it has stopped paying unvaccinated employee who are absent due to COVID-19 exposure or infection.

“All new hires, effective immediately, will be required to be vaccinated before being hired at Alaska Airlines or Horizon Air,” the statement said.

“Finally, we will recognize those employees who provide proof of vaccination with a $200 payment,” it added.

