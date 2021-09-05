Bahrain approves third booster shot of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain’s health authorities have authorized the use of a booster dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first time the Russian shot has been approved for a third dose, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Saturday.

The booster shot was approved for use among all over-18s at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, the news agency reported.

Bahrain and fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates have already approved third booster shots using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The small island nation’s COVID-19 infections are decreasing, currently at 3 percent of their peak with 95 new infections reported on average each day, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Tracker.

There have been 272,709 infections and 1,388 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Bahrain, which has a population of roughly 1.7 million according to the World Bank.

So far nearly 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, enough to inoculate about 76 percent of the population, assuming each person needs two doses.

