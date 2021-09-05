.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot

  • Font
An elderly woman receives a booster shot of her vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an assisted living facility, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. (Reuters)
An elderly woman receives a booster shot of her vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an assisted living facility, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel’s national coronavirus adviser has called for the country to begin making preparations to eventually administer fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine, The Times of Israel reported.

“Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection,” Salman Zarka told a local radio station.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He did not specify when fourth vaccine shots could eventually be administered.

Zarka also said that the next booster shot may be modified to better protect against new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, such as the highly infectious Delta strain.

“This is our life from now on, in waves,” he said.

Zarka said that he expects that by late 2021 or early 2022, Israel will be giving shots that are especially adapted to cope better with variants.

Read more:

Japan to extend COVID state of emergency in Tokyo area until last week of September

116-year-old Ayse Karatay recovers from COVID-19 in Turkey

Philippines to lift COVID travel ban on 10 countries including UAE

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Taliban kill 17 by firing into air in celebrations over Panjshir battle Taliban kill 17 by firing into air in celebrations over Panjshir battle
Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir; Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir; Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul
Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains COVID-fighting antibodies, study finds Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains COVID-fighting antibodies, study finds
Iraq PM meets with Saudi interior minister, discusses security cooperation Iraq PM meets with Saudi interior minister, discusses security cooperation
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More