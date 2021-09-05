Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot

Israel’s national coronavirus adviser has called for the country to begin making preparations to eventually administer fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine, The Times of Israel reported.

“Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection,” Salman Zarka told a local radio station.

He did not specify when fourth vaccine shots could eventually be administered.

Zarka also said that the next booster shot may be modified to better protect against new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, such as the highly infectious Delta strain.

“This is our life from now on, in waves,” he said.

Zarka said that he expects that by late 2021 or early 2022, Israel will be giving shots that are especially adapted to cope better with variants.

