Saudi Arabia reports 120 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

A Saudi man and his wife enter Granada Mall, after displaying the Tawakolna app, launched by the Saudi authorities to help track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 120 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 545,243, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Kingdom reported seven deaths, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 8,579.

The number of recoveries rose by 219 to 534,062, the health ministry said.

There are 2,602 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 723 of which are critical cases.

