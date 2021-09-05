Saudi Arabia reports 120 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 120 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 545,243, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom reported seven deaths, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 8,579.

The number of recoveries rose by 219 to 534,062, the health ministry said.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (120) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (219) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (534,062) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/CW1wHCEXbg — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 5, 2021

There are 2,602 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 723 of which are critical cases.

