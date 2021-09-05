.
.
.
.
UAE diagnoses 971 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates diagnosed 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries and one virus-related death in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

Health authorities conducted 302,164 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a decrease in new infections from Saturday’s 984 cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s coronavirus death toll mounted to 2,046. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 723,263 and total recoveries to 712,521.

The country’s active cases have now decreased to 8,696.

Over 18.3 million vaccine doses have already been administered, with the majority of the country already vaccinated with at least two shots, according to NCEMA. This number is expected to rise soon as the country’s booster shots rollout begins to gain ground.

