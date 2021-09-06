COVID-19 travel: Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green list’ countries, rules

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has updated the emirate’s “Green List” for travel without the need to quarantine on arrival, which will be effective as of September 6.

The United Arab Emirates’ capital city has added Indonesia in its latest update.

Countries on Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ now include: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyszstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Ireland, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

The list is however subject to change based on the COVID-19 situation globally.

Abu Dhabi drops quarantine for vaccinated

Travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel to Abu Dhabi, without needing to quarantine on arrival, from all international destinations, the government announced last week.

Before traveling to the capital city, all travelers (vaccinated and unvaccinated) will need to present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Sunday.

Vaccinated travelers coming from “Green List” countries will need to take a PCR test on arrival but will not be required to quarantine. They will also have to take another PCR test on their sixth day in the emirate.

Vaccinated travelers arriving from other countries (not included in the “Green List”) will have to take a PCR test on arrival as well without the need to quarantine. However, they will be required to take another PCR test on their fourth and eighth days in Abu Dhabi.

Those exempt from vaccination as well as unvaccinated residents, citizens and visitors coming from “Green List” countries will need to take a PCR test on arrival too, without the need to quarantine, and another two PCR tests on their sixth and ninth day in the emirate.

Unvaccinated people arriving from other destinations (not on the “Green List”), will need to quarantine for 10 days and take PCR tests on arrival and on day nine.

