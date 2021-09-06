.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Mecca authorities resume Quran education sessions at Grand Mosque with COVID rules

  • Font
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective mask, reads the Quran inside Namira Mosque in Arafat to mark Haj's most important day, Day of Arafat, during his Hajj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters)
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective mask, reads the Quran inside Namira Mosque in Arafat to mark Haj's most important day, Day of Arafat, during his Hajj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters)

Mecca authorities resume Quran education sessions at Grand Mosque with COVID rules

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

After two years of hiatus, authorities in the holy land of Mecca confirmed the resumption of religious gatherings for the study of Islam and the Quran at the premises of the Grand Mosque.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that the gatherings, known in Islam as halaqas, would be resume for visitors to gather and learn to memorize the holy Quran.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, Haj Al Kabeer, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, Haj Al Kabeer, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

The director of the Quran halaqas, Bader al-Mohammadi, explained that Quran memorization session resumed physically at the Grand Mosque after a hiatus of nearly two years due to the restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions will be held daily during the evening period from four in the afternoon until eight in the evening.

Al-Mohammadi stressed that the administration has prepared an operational plan for the gradual return of the Quran teaching sessions at the Grand Mosque, and that the plan will be carried out in stages. Authorities said they have placed a number of restrictions for the Quran halaqas, including limiting the number of students allowed to attend to eight per session.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca began to receive Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom earlier last month.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions

Two Saudi women appointed to top senior roles within the Two Holy Mosques presidency

British man embarks on 6,500 km journey from UK to Mecca on foot for Hajj

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020
West labeled ‘terrorism state sponsor’ Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror West labeled ‘terrorism state sponsor’ Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror
Top Content
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More