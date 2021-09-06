Mecca authorities resume Quran education sessions at Grand Mosque with COVID rules

After two years of hiatus, authorities in the holy land of Mecca confirmed the resumption of religious gatherings for the study of Islam and the Quran at the premises of the Grand Mosque.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that the gatherings, known in Islam as halaqas, would be resume for visitors to gather and learn to memorize the holy Quran.

The director of the Quran halaqas, Bader al-Mohammadi, explained that Quran memorization session resumed physically at the Grand Mosque after a hiatus of nearly two years due to the restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions will be held daily during the evening period from four in the afternoon until eight in the evening.

Al-Mohammadi stressed that the administration has prepared an operational plan for the gradual return of the Quran teaching sessions at the Grand Mosque, and that the plan will be carried out in stages. Authorities said they have placed a number of restrictions for the Quran halaqas, including limiting the number of students allowed to attend to eight per session.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca began to receive Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom earlier last month.

