AstraZeneca boss Soriot says do not rush needlessly into COVID-19 jab booster: Report

AstraZeneca Plc Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said booster COVID vaccine doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service (NHS), the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

“We need the weight of the clinical evidence gathered from real world use before we can make an informed decision on a third dose,” Soriot wrote in the newspaper.

He further said that “mobilizing the NHS for a boosting program that is not needed would potentially add unnecessary burden on the NHS over the long winter months.”

