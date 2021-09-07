.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

CanSinoBIO booster shot after Sinovac vaccine yields strong antibody response: Study

  • Font
In this file photo taken on April 9, 2021, a nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at the exhibition hall in Nantes, western France. There is no need for the moment to offer a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to the entire population, apart from the most vulnerable and the oldest, for lack of available data, said the French High Authority for Health (HAS) on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on April 9, 2021, a nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at the exhibition hall in Nantes, western France. There is no need for the moment to offer a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to the entire population, apart from the most vulnerable and the oldest, for lack of available data, said the French High Authority for Health (HAS) on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

CanSinoBIO booster shot after Sinovac vaccine yields strong antibody response: Study

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

A Chinese study looking at mixing COVID-19 vaccines showed that receiving a booster shot of CanSino Biologics’ vaccine after one or two doses of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine yielded a much stronger antibody response than using the Sinovac shot as a booster.

The study, among the first analyses in China combing different COVID-19 vaccines, comes as the country said it would use booster shots in specific groups amid concerns over vaccines’ waning protection over time.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Participants who received a CanSinoBIO booster dose three to six months after a second Sinovac shot showed a 78-fold jump on average in neutralizing antibody levels two weeks later, according to a paper published on Monday before a peer review.

By contrast, those who received a Sinovac booster shot showed a 15.2-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels, researchers from local disease control authorities, CanSinoBIO and other Chinese institutions said in the paper.

One dose of Sinovac followed by a CanSinoBIO booster at intervals of one or two months led to a 25.7-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels, while two doses of Sinovac induced a 6.2-fold increase.

The study analyzed data from about 300 healthy adults aged 18-59.

The study did not assess the boosters’ protection against COVID-19 and did not test the neutralizing antibody against the more transmissible Delta variant, the paper said.

More than 1.4 billion doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered globally, about three quarters of them in China.

China, which has kept local infections under control, has fully vaccinated around 69 percent of its population as of Sept. 6. It said on Tuesday a total of 2.1 billion doses had been administered as of Monday.

Read more:

India braces for ‘the worst’ ahead of potential third COVID-19 wave

Vaccination rates surge in Sydney’s hard-hit suburbs as cases dip

Vietnam jails man for five years for spreading COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Afghans take to the streets protesting against Taliban in support of Ahmad Massoud Afghans take to the streets protesting against Taliban in support of Ahmad Massoud
Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More