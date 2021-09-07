Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8

Saudi Arabia has lifted a COVID-19 travel ban will allow the resumption of travel between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and South Africa starting from September 8, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

The ministry added that based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally it was decided to allow entry to the Kingdom through land and sea borders, and airports.

The decision also allows Saudi citizens to resume travel to and from the three countries.

However, the Kingdom’s ministry stressed the importance of adhering to all the precautionary and preventive measures adopted.

“The Ministry of Interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination,” the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

