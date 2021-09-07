.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8

  • Font
A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has lifted a COVID-19 travel ban will allow the resumption of travel between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and South Africa starting from September 8, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry added that based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally it was decided to allow entry to the Kingdom through land and sea borders, and airports.

The decision also allows Saudi citizens to resume travel to and from the three countries.

However, the Kingdom’s ministry stressed the importance of adhering to all the precautionary and preventive measures adopted.

“The Ministry of Interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination,” the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

Read more:

Etisalat users can now access UAE’s Alhosn COVID app without using data package

Mecca authorities resume Quran education sessions at Grand Mosque with COVID rules

COVID-19 travel: Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green list’ countries, rules

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More