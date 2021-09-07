.
Singapore records most COVID-19 infections in more than one year

People who had visited a mall which became a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster, queue up for their swab tests in Singapore May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Singapore 

Published: Updated:

Singapore’s health ministry recorded 328 new domestic coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number of new infections in more than a year.

The city-state has been reporting more than 100 domestic cases daily over the past two weeks in a rise that has come as the country removes most restrictions as part of its phased reopening.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Finance minister and co-chair of the country’s coronavirus task force, Lawrence Wong, told local media in a briefing on Monday that Singapore may reimpose COVID-19 curbs if the number of severe cases rises sharply.

The number announced on Tuesday was the most since the record 904 seen in early August 2020.

Singapore has fully vaccinated more than 80 percent of its 5.7 million population against the coronavirus as of Monday, one of the highest rates in the world.

