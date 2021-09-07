.
UK PM Johnson to impose 1.25 percent levy to pay for social care reform

British PM Boris Johnson takes questions in Parliament, in London, June 16, 2021. (Reuters)
British PM Boris Johnson takes questions in Parliament, in London, June 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a 1.25 percent levy based on National Insurance contributions to come in from next April to pay for health and social care reform and help address a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be wrong for me to say that we can pay for this recovery without taking the difficult but responsible decisions
about how we finance it,” Johnson told parliament.

“It would be irresponsible to meet the costs from higher borrowing and higher debt.”

