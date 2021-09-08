.
.
.
.
Ireland to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to over-80s

A woman smokes a cigarette as she stands by a sign encouraging people to wash their hands amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 2, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman smokes a cigarette as she stands by a sign encouraging people to wash their hands amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Ireland will give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly people who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

People over the age of 80 and those over 65 living in long-term residential care facilities will receive a booster dose of a vaccine such as those made by Pfizer or Moderna, irrespective of what vaccine they received initially, the ministry said in a statement.

