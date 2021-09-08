Mixing Saudi-approved COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective: Health ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has clarified that switching between the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the Kingdom is safe and effective, stressing that the measure leads to a greater immune response and contributes to protection against complications of the virus, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has seen a drastic drop in coronavirus infections in recent weeks after recording a total of 544,449 COVID-19 cases as of September 7, according to the Ministry of Health.

Authorities implemented some of the strictest anti-COVID measures in the world that included travel bans, lockdowns and enforcing the requirement of showing proof of vaccination to enter public places.

Saudi Arabia has administered 37,181,413 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the Kingdom, according to the health ministry.

Over 587 inoculation centers have been set up around the Kingdom to ensure that all citizens and residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Saudi Arabia plans to reach herd immunity and vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population against COVID-19 by October this year. So far, almost 46 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

