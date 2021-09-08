UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions for praying in places of worship, funerals

The UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority will allow the reduction of the precautionary COVID-19 social distance between worshipers from two meters to one and a half meters, according to a statement by Emirates News Agency WAM.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said: “As part of efforts to achieve sustainable recovery in all sectors, we also announce the update of the protocol for reopening mosques and places of worship in the country.”

The statement added that a maximum of 50 people is now allowed to participate in funerals under the condition that the death is a non-COVID-19 related.

COVID-19 in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates recorded 952 new COVID-19 cases, 1269 recoveries and two virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities conducted 715,104 coronavirus tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers.

The UAE’s coronavirus death toll mounted to 2,050. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 725,192 and total recoveries to 715,104.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases currently sit at 8,038.

Over 18.5 million vaccine doses have already been administered, with the majority of the country already vaccinated with at least two shots. This number is expected to rise soon as the country’s booster shots rollout begins to gain ground.

