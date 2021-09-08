.
WHO chief urges halt to COVID-19 booster shots for rest of the year

A handout photograph taken and released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 24, 2021, shows the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering a speech during the 74th World Health Assembly, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva. Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders on May 24, 2021 on how to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (File photo)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding a call that has largely fallen on deaf ears.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said on Wednesday he was “appalled” at comments by a leading association of pharmaceutical manufacturers who said vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries in dire need of jabs but facing shortages.

“I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers,” he told a news conference.

Tedros had previously called for a “moratorium” on booster shots through the end of September, but the United States and other countries have begun or are considering plans to offer them to their vulnerable people.

Read more: Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies

